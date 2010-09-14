Home States Odisha

State NCP gets new chief

BHUBANESWAR: Former MLA Utkal Keshari Parida has been appointed as the new president of the State unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He will succeed former minister Prashant Nanda.

Published: 14th September 2010 05:32 AM

&nbsp;Nanda had resigned from the post a few months back. National president Sharad Pawar has reconstituted the State unit of the party. While Kulamani Deo and Maqsood Ali have been appointed as vice-presidents, Siddharth Das, Sushanta Choudhary and Prasanna Lenka will be the new general secretaries.

&nbsp;The new secretaries are: Gopal Pradhan, Laxmi Rani Marandi, Bijoy Parida, Sourav Padhi and Nityanand Mohanty. Jagat Ballav Jena has been appointed as the treasurer. Besides, a 19-member executive body has been appointed. All MLAs and district unit presidents will be ex-officio members. Naveen Nanda, MLA, has been appointed as the chairman of the State campaign committee. While Purna Chandra Minz will be the chairman of the State SC and ST Cell, Digambar Mohapatra has been appointed as chairman of the State Kisan Cell. Santanu Das will be the chairman of the State labour cell and Guru Prasad Patnaik is the chairman of the State legal cell.

