BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, an Infosys employee died today after his bike collided with another near the Infocity campus.

Sachidanand Bal, an engineer, was returning from cricket practice when the mishap occurred. As the other biker collided with his vehicle, Bal fell off the bike.

Despite wearing a helmet, he sustained serious head injuries. Infocity Police said Bal was taken to Kalinga Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.