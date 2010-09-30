Girl survives crocodile attack in Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: IN Bhitarkanika and its nearby areas, crocodile-human conflict is on the rise with reported death of two women in the last few months. Kamala Nayak of Eakmania village, however, was fortunate to have survived a similar attack on Monday afternoon, while she was washing clothes in the Kharosotra river under Aul block. She sustained injuries in the leg, said a senior forest official.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Aul. She is under medical observation and out of danger, according to doctors.

“During the monsoon, crocodiles stray out of the park areas and enter the nearby rivers, creeks and other water bodies in search of food. By the end of the season, they return to the park areas,” said Sudhakar Kar, a researcher of Forest and Wildlife Department.

There has been a sharp increase in such incidents in the last one year. With the local population largely depending on fishing to earn a living, the problem has only compounded. The recent attacks have set the warning bells ringing for the forest officials, he added.

“We have asked the forest officials to barricade all river ghats near Bhitarkanika to prevent such incidents. Forest officials too are using searchlights at night to scare the crocodiles who enter the rivers and creeks outside the Bhitarkanika areas,” said Kar.