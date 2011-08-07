JEYPORE: Farmers of five blocks of Jeypore sub-division here are apprehensive of a bad crop due to scanty rainfall in the Upper Kolab reservoir catchment area for the last two months. If the situation continues, farmers would be devoid of irrigation water from next month.

Official sources said an average of 700 MM rainfall was recorded in the catchment area during June and July, 300 MM less than the normal. As a result, the reservoir level has decreased affecting kharif irrigation.

Water level in the reservoir is 846 metre while it was 851 metre during this time last year.

Irrigation officials said if the catchment areas do not receive rainfall of 400 MM in the next two weeks, kharif cultivation would be completely affected.

The Upper Kolab Project committee has decided to hold an emergency meeting on irrigation water supply next week.

ATM THEFT: ATM-related thefts in the area have given sleepless nights to the police here. A teacher of Jeypore Municipality Girls High School Sabita Mishra lodged a case in the local police station that PIN number of her ATM card was stolen and ` 1.25 lakh withdrawn from her account in Jeypore SBI branch.

She alleged that while ` 40,000 cash was withdrawn, ` 85,000 was transferred to three accounts on July 27 using the PIN.

Though the ATM card is with her, Sabita alleged that someone stole the PIN and used it for the illegal transaction.

This is the third such crime being reported in the district in the last couple of days. Jeypore police said such crimes are difficult to be cracked due to limited resources.