Freeze on government land diversion, lease

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has imposed a freeze on lease and alienation of government land in 556 villages over which Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has jurisdiction. All the villages come under Khurda and Puri districts.

The decision to impose a moratorium is aimed at giving BDA the scope to strategise and execute planned development of the burgeoning Capital City.

The Revenue Department, in its latest notification, has ordered that government land in the 556 villages under BDA will neither be leased out nor alienated for the purpose of agriculture.

Similarly, the Department also imposed a moratorium on settlement of government land in these 556 villages for two years. The land will be required for integrated development of the City.

Sources said the development agency had submitted a proposal for freezing allotment of government land in the villages which the Revenue Department has okayed.

The decision will give the BDA an unhindered platform to carry out planning and development of the Capital as per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). By invoking the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment (OPLE) Act, 1972, the Orissa Government Land Settlement Act, 1962, and the Government Grants Act, 1895, to impose the freeze, the Department has ensured that government land in the 556 villages cannot be leased or alienated to individuals without consent of the State Government. Similarly, for leasing or alienating land for institutions, government establishments and other similar purposes, the Government word is final.

Besides, the real estate development in the outer rings of the Capital in the recent years has ensured that the land pattern stands changed. Imposing a freeze on lease of government land for agriculture purposes will keep a tight leash on the trend.

The bar on settlement will ensure that BDA has ample time to decide on how to use the available government land in these villages. After the two years, the Government will have a clear picture on how to utilise the rest.

With the fast-paced development of the City and the demand for housing on the rise, Bhubaneswar has been growing towards Khurda, Jatni, Cuttack as well as Puri sides. The BDA is planning a satellite city while a new airport is being planned towards Khurda. All these will require proper land planning.

When the development authority came into being in 1983, it had 93 villages under its jurisdiction. By 2002-03, the number of villages jumped to 205. Earlier this year, the Government added another 367 villages under the BDA jurisdiction of which 16 villages under Cuttack district were left out at a later stage. The 556 villages, the BDA has under its jurisdiction, spread over 1,000 sq km.