Home States Odisha

Freeze on government land diversion, lease

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has imposed a freeze on lease and alienation of government land in 556 villages over which Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) h

Published: 09th August 2011 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has imposed a freeze on lease and alienation of government land in 556 villages over which Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has jurisdiction. All the villages come under Khurda and Puri districts.

&nbsp;The decision to impose a moratorium is aimed at giving BDA the scope to strategise and execute planned development of the burgeoning Capital City.

&nbsp;The Revenue Department, in its latest notification, has ordered that government land in the 556 villages under BDA will neither be leased out nor alienated for the purpose of agriculture.

&nbsp;Similarly, the Department also imposed a moratorium on settlement of government land&nbsp; in these 556 villages for two years. The land will be required for integrated development of the City.

&nbsp;Sources said the development agency had submitted a proposal for freezing&nbsp; allotment of government land in the villages which the Revenue Department has okayed.

&nbsp;The decision will give the BDA an unhindered platform to carry out planning and development of the Capital as per the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP). By invoking the Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment (OPLE) Act, 1972, the Orissa Government Land Settlement Act, 1962, and the Government Grants Act, 1895, to impose the freeze, the Department has ensured that government land in the 556 villages cannot be leased or alienated to individuals without consent of the State Government. Similarly, for leasing or alienating land for institutions, government establishments and other similar purposes, the Government word is final.

&nbsp;Besides, the real estate development in the outer rings of the Capital in the recent years has ensured that the land pattern stands changed. Imposing a freeze on lease of government land for agriculture purposes will keep a tight leash on the trend.

&nbsp;The bar on settlement will ensure that BDA has ample time to decide on how to use the available government land in these villages. After the two years, the Government will have a clear picture on how to utilise the rest.

&nbsp;With the fast-paced development of the City and the demand for housing on the rise, Bhubaneswar has been growing towards Khurda, Jatni, Cuttack as well as Puri sides. The BDA is planning a satellite city while a new airport is being planned towards Khurda. All these will require proper land planning.

&nbsp;When the development authority came into being in 1983, it had 93 villages under its jurisdiction. By 2002-03, the number of villages jumped to 205. Earlier this year, the Government added another 367 villages under the BDA jurisdiction of which 16 villages under Cuttack district were left out at a later stage. The 556 villages, the BDA has under its jurisdiction, spread over 1,000 sq km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp