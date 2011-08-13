SAMBALPUR: The Hirakud dam authorities on Friday opened four more gates following incessant rains in the catchment areas in the last 24 hours. The water level in the reservoir stood at 615.65 feet with the catchment area recording 24.49 cm rainfall. Each gate releases about 15,000 cusecs of water from the dam and more gates will be opened if the inflow into the reservoir rises.

Earlier, the authorities had opened the second sluice gate of left spill way on Thursday while the first two gates were opened on July 26. While 3,200 cusecs of water is being released into Bargarh canal, 400 cusec is being discharged into Sason canal, 81 cusec into

Sambalpur distributary and seven cusec into Hirakud canal. The hydro power generation was recorded at 140.583 MW at Burla Power House while it was 55.875 at Chiplima.