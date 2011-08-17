BHUBANESWAR: In the dock over several scams, the BJD Government has found a virtual saviour in Anna Hazare to stand up to the Opposition in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly beginning Wednesday. As the high drama unfolded in Delhi on Tuesday, the BJD is bracing to pin down the Congress over the issue of ‘stifling dissent and democracy’.

In fact, the Young Turks in the party have been asked to go full throttle with the issue and others like 2G scam to embarrass the Congress.

On their part, the Congress and the BJP are ready with knives sharpened. The issues are many: Revival of Sindol project, stalemate on the Posco front even after the Centre gave the final clearance, drought, deteriorating law and order situation and failure of the Government to check spread of dengue. The increase in the Maoist activities which have spread to more than half of the 30 districts will be another issue to be raised by the Congress.

Criticising the Government for its failure to tackle the drought situation, Opposition chief whip Prasad Harichandan alleged that it had utterly failed to protect the interest of farmers.

The Sindol project, for which the Western Orissa is in fire, will also be raised, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh said. The horse trading in last year’s Rajya Sabha election and the alleged involvement of two ministers of state, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Pushpendra Singhdeo, in the purchase of Opposition MLAs will also be raised.

Though the Government claimed to have achieved 7 per cent growth in agricultural production, the Opposition would raise the issue of decreasing income from the farm sector which has affected the farmers. ‘’We will raise the issue relating to supply of river water to industries while the farmers are facing drought-like situation,’’ Harichandan said.

BJD MOTIONS: The BJD has, however, decided to bring five motions to counter the Opposition. The motions will be on delay by the Centre on revision of royalty on minerals which resulted in thousands of crores of rupees loss for the State, the price rise of essential commodities, special package to West Bengal, move to grant special category status to Bihar though it has been a longstanding demand of Orissa and lack of any development in the railway sector.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raghunath Mohanty said the Government was prepared to discuss any issues to be raised by the Opposition in the House.