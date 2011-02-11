KEONJHAR: Four Maoists were today arrested in a joint operation by Keonjhar police and CRPF from Kalapat reserve forest under Telkoi police limits and Chhutng reserve forest under Harichandanpur police limits.

Keonjhar SP Ashis Singh said the four have been identified as Bariel Munda alias Saheb, Pandit Hembram alias Jamira, Dissing Purty alias Badka and Gokulananda Mahanta alias Muna. Saheb and Badka belong to Gellahachapal village under Daitari police limits while Muna belongs to Gopinathpur Makapoda village under Telkoi police limits.

Police also seized a country-made gun, two gelatin sticks, six detonators, wires, batteries, Maoist literature and a letter from Kalinga Nagar Maoist division secretary Sushil addressed to Sabyasachi Panda alias Sunil.

Saheb, Jamira and Badka were involved in Tuna Behera and Kailash Mahanta murder cases and ransacking of one Kumbha Mahanta’s house. Muna was involved in ransacking of the house of Bidya Mahanta at Raisuan under Telkoi police limits.

Police said Muna had attended a Maoist training camp for three months at Gudinarda.

Badka, on the other hand, was a part time cadre and working as a coordinator of a top Maoist leader. Saheb supplied ration, medicines and uniforms to the cadres, the SP added.