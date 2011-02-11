Irregularities even in procurement of crockery

BALASORE: After the multi-crore dal scam, large-scale irregularities have been detected in the procurement of crockery (plates and glasses) provided under the mid-day meal scheme to the schoolkids in Bhadrak district.

RTI documents available with ‘The Express’ revealed that irregularities worth around Rs. 20 lakh had been made by the suppliers and officials involved in the purchase of crockery despite the written complaints lodged by two BDOs against the supplier.

Sources said on August 29, 2008, Bhadrak District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) had floated a tender to supply 40,680 steel glasses and 76,340 plates for 1,017 schools. As per the guidelines, the dimensions of glass should be 100 gm in weight and 250-ml in volume and for plate 300 gm in weight and 11 inches in diameter.

However, a Cuttack-based supplier, who was selected, had supplied poor quality steel glasses and plates weighing about 38 gm and 159 gm respectively worth `38 lakh. Though in the tender guideline it was mentioned that the quality of the crockery will be properly checked by the district level officials before being distributed among the schoolkids, no step was taken.

It is learnt that though the BDOs of Tihidi and Bhandaripokhari blocks had lodged written complaints with the DSWO about a year back, no action has been taken yet.

The same supplier also has been accused of reaping huge profits by supplying kitchenware worth around Rs. 7,48,134 earlier, while another Kolkata-based supplier made profit by supplying utensils worth Rs. 13,24,151.

The irregularities in the procurement of crockery came to the fore when the BDOs demanded an a probe during a recent district-level Vigilance Monitoring Committee meeting.

DSWO Rasananda Modi admitted that he had received letters of both the BDOs. “Following the complaints, I had called for reports from other BDOs of the district about the quality of the crockery and kitchenware but no reply has reached yet.’’

Meanwhile, a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the allegations. Action will be taken once the inquiry is completed, he said.