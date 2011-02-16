BHUBANESWAR: Rural Orissa is one of the cheapest areas in the country to live in; urban-rural gap is widening; there is a perceptible structural change in the State economy; and Orissa is on a steady growth path. This is the state of Orissa as reflected in the Economic Survey 2010-11.

But there are grey areas too. Agriculture has been overtaken by services and industry sectors. Agricultural growth has declined with a large chunk of population still working in the same sector. This comes amidst Government’s claim of 11.73 per cent reduction in poverty between 2004-05 and 2007-08.

The economic survey stated that the cost of living in urban Orissa also used to be lower than the rest of the country in the past. But it is no longer the case, it said. The survey said the rural-urban gap remains larger than the all-India average.