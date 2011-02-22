BHUBANESWAR: Two students of KIIT University, who were critically injured in a road accident near Chandrasekharpur petrol pump on the night of February 16, succumbed to their injuries in two private hospitals of the city on Monday.

The two students - Abhinav Sinha (20) and Ravi Prakash (22) - met with an accident when their bike was hit by a water tanker near the petrol pump.

The two sustained multiple injuries and were admitted in the hospital in a critical condition.

While Abhinav, son of SK Sinha of Ranchi was admitted to Kalinga Hospital, Ravi was shifted to Apollo Hospital. Ravi, son of Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Durgapur in West Bengal, passed away at about 8.40 am, while Abhinav was declared dead at about 10.30 am.

Father and other relatives of the two students were present in the respective hospitals, police sources said.

Seven of family injured : Seven persons of a family were injured in a road accident last night and they were admitted to various hospitals in the city.

According to city police, the family members were coming from Infocity area to Unit-2 in an auto. A truck hit the auto near Jaydev chak.

All the members of the family were injured, some critically, as the auto overturned. The injured persons have been identified as M Prakash Patra (40), M Paresh Patra (36), M Sunita (32), Kiran (26), Satish (14), Jagdish (11) and Khusi (2).

Gold chains snatched from bride : In another incident last night, two bike-borne anti-socials snatched three gold chains from a bride near Laxmipriya apartment at Beherasahi under Nayapalli police limits.

Rabi Narayan Patnaik and his wife, a newly married couple, had just alighted from the car near the apartment when the two anti-socials on a bike reached there.

One of the two unidentified youths snatched the gold chains and sped away within no time.

The gold chains are valued at Rs 2.5 lakh. A case has been registered with Nayapalli police.