BALASORE: Common Service Centres (CSC), locally known as Jana Seva Kendras, are crying for immediate government attention.

Started in 2008 under National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) to deliver government to citizen (G2C), business to citizen (B2C), government to business (G2B) and business to business (B2B) services, the centres remain non-starter in target, objectives and achievements.

The State has a target of opening 7,363 centres in 6,234 panchayats comprising 49,000 villages in the district. In the last two and a half years only 2,000 centres have become functional.

Sources said, three Service Centre Agencies (SCAs) - Srei (Sahaj), Zoom Developers Pvt. Ltd. (ZDPL) and Basix were operating in Orissa to implement the project under the Department of Information Technology where Orissa Computer Application Centre (OCAC) was the State Designated Agency (SDA) to facilitate implementation of the scheme and provide policy, content and financial support to the SCAs.

Meanwhile, village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs), who have got franchises from their respective SCAs, alleged that the SCAs did not follow the proper payment structure.

“The ZDPL has collected uneven fees (from Rs 11,500 to Rs 65,000) from the VLEs against the actual franchise fee of Rs 5,000. Though the annual maintenance charge (AMC) is not applicable for every centre, Rs 7,000 has been collected from all 350 centres in the district,” alleged Anudev Mohapatra, vice-president of Balasore District VLEs Association.

The VLEs alleged though services including information on the government schemes, land records, birth/death certificates, grievances, form downloads and submissions, utility bill payment - water, electricity, telephone, licence permits, subsidies, property

tax and registration, railway ticket and passport were to be provided through the centres, so far they have no information except the electricity bill collection.

“We are paid only Rs 3 against each bill collection irrespective of the amount. It is difficult to run the centre with the meager income because we have to bear the establishment expenses besides the advance payment to the electricity distribution company.”

“Due to lack of publicity we are getting fewer consumers as the company agents have spread rumours that the CSC receipts are not valid,” lamented Arup Kumar Jena, a VLE.

Contacted, the State in-charge of ZDPL Tarana Ahad Sayed rubbished the allegation.

She clarified that no ZDPL personnel was involved in collection of variable amount.

“We have received the complaint. The VLEs had paid a third party, who agreed to return the money after our intervention,” she said.

“On Tuesday we had a review meeting with the new IT Secretary on the functioning of CSCs. Once provided with revenue support from the government, we would be able to run the show smoothly,” she added.