PURI: The police arrested Jayant Kumar Dash of Sidhamavirpatana under the Kumbharpara police limits on charges of attempt to murder, cheating and theft. He has been produced in Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court which rejected his bail plea and sent him to jail custody for a fortnight.

According to a complaint lodged with the town police by one Prasant Kumar Panda of Batagaon village, Dash had lent him Rs 1 lakh in 2000 against a power of attorney empowering him to sell the mortgaged property.

However, Dash had sold a portion of property despite Panda paying him regular installments as agreed.

When Panda on Wednesday got to know that Dash was planning to sell his mortgaged property, he got the power of attorney cancelled in the sub registrar court. This infuriated Dash and he allegedly threatened to kill Panda. This led to a tussle and police had to intervene.

During a raid on Dash’s house, the police recovered a number of signed blank cheques and agreement papers of various loanees, which were being examined.

A large number of loanees gathered at the court shouting slogans against Dash branding him as cheat. Dash was taken to the jail amid tight security.