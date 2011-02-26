Home States Odisha

Nalco CMD, wife arrested

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Friday arrested CMD of aluminium public sector giant NALCO, A K Srivastava, and his wife Chandni for accepting gold bricks weighing 3 kgs as bribe. Chandni wa

Published: 26th February 2011 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Friday arrested CMD of aluminium public sector giant NALCO, A K Srivastava, and his wife Chandni for accepting gold bricks weighing 3 kgs as bribe. Chandni was caught taking the bribe from the wife of a middleman, who had brokered a deal between the CMD and Madhya Pradesh-based Bhatia group of companies. The middleman has been identified as Bhushanlal Bajaj.

&nbsp;At the time of the raid, Chandni, accompanied by the wife of the middleman, had just deposited three gold bricks in a locker of Bank of Maharashtra. She was operating this locker as “benami” in the name of Bajaj’s wife Anita. The CBI raids resulted in a further recovery of seven more gold bricks weighing 1 kg each, gold ornaments weighing 188 gms and Rs. 9.5 lakh. Search by the CBI also led to a recovery of Rs. 5 lakh from Chandni’s handbag and key of another benami locker. The sleuths recovered Rs.&nbsp; 15 lakh from the second locker.

Soon after the arrest, the CBI conducted raids on Srivastava’s house and Nalco corporate office in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the country.

The CBI sources in Bhubaneswar said the search details are awaited.

&nbsp;Srivastava’s property at Noida and Indore is also under scanner since he is believed to have acquired wealth mostly in Noida and Delhi.

The total value of gold and cash recovered from Srivastava couple is worth Rs. 2.43 cr at current prices, the CBI said.

Besides Srivastava and his wife Chandni, the CBI also arrested the middleman and his wife.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp