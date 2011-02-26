Nalco CMD, wife arrested

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Friday arrested CMD of aluminium public sector giant NALCO, A K Srivastava, and his wife Chandni for accepting gold bricks weighing 3 kgs as bribe. Chandni was caught taking the bribe from the wife of a middleman, who had brokered a deal between the CMD and Madhya Pradesh-based Bhatia group of companies. The middleman has been identified as Bhushanlal Bajaj.

At the time of the raid, Chandni, accompanied by the wife of the middleman, had just deposited three gold bricks in a locker of Bank of Maharashtra. She was operating this locker as “benami” in the name of Bajaj’s wife Anita. The CBI raids resulted in a further recovery of seven more gold bricks weighing 1 kg each, gold ornaments weighing 188 gms and Rs. 9.5 lakh. Search by the CBI also led to a recovery of Rs. 5 lakh from Chandni’s handbag and key of another benami locker. The sleuths recovered Rs. 15 lakh from the second locker.

Soon after the arrest, the CBI conducted raids on Srivastava’s house and Nalco corporate office in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the country.

The CBI sources in Bhubaneswar said the search details are awaited.

Srivastava’s property at Noida and Indore is also under scanner since he is believed to have acquired wealth mostly in Noida and Delhi.

The total value of gold and cash recovered from Srivastava couple is worth Rs. 2.43 cr at current prices, the CBI said.

Besides Srivastava and his wife Chandni, the CBI also arrested the middleman and his wife.