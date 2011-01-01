BARGARH: The fake encounter issue has taken a political colour with the beleaguered police registering cases against Sambalpur BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Bargarh district BJP president Gourahari Mishra, district BJP vice-president Pradeep Purohit and others for allegedly abusing, assaulting, obstructing police in the discharge of their duties and tampering official documents today evening.

Two separate cases have been registered in Paikmal police station on the complaint of Sub Inspector of Paikmal police

station, Loknath Sahu and Sub Inspector of Jharbandh police station Basudev

Chatria.

Reacting to the police action and cases, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra said when two innocent persons can be gunned down in cold blood, cases against them were not a big issue. He said that Madhav Singh Thakur was a social activist, voluntary blood donor and crusader of Save Gandhamardan Movement.

There has been numerous instances when the police have taken his help to resolve issues and he had even visited Paikmal and Jharbandh on December 25 over grievances of some villagers, Mishra

added.

He further alleged that it was handiwork of the aluminium lobby and it is unfortunate that the State Government is stooping so low to support them.

On the other hand, the family of the deceased, who had filed complaint against the cold blooded murder, are yet to receive a copy of an FIR and it is still not clear whether any case has been

registered.

Sambalpur MLA and others had staged a dharna at the police station yesterday leading to alleged assault when the police failed to hand over a copy of the complaint.