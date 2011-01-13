ROURKELA: AROUND 300 tribal villagers today laid siege to the Bisra police station and staged a road blockade, claiming that two villagers arrested by police last night for alleged Maoist links were innocent.

Reports said villagers from Jharbera, Tulsikani and Kokerama areas, close to Orissa-Jharkhand border staged a demonstration claiming that Dasarath Ekka and Khebianus Ekka had nothing to do with Maoists.

Hours later, when informed that the arrested persons have been forwarded to court, they moved to the Bisra roundabout and stalled vehicular traffic on the Bisra-Jareikela route.

Additional forces were deployed and police maintained restraint and finally managed to quell the stir. Police asserted that they had clinching evidence against the arrested persons. The agitators, on the other hand, said both the Ekkas were on way to a village market area when nabbed and falsely framed.

Last night along with the Ekka duo, police arrested six persons, including a woman, for their alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and

involvement in the blasting of the train signal system on Saturday

mid-night.