BALASORE: Kite flying is synonymous with Makar Sankranti celebrations across the State. Kites dot the sky throughout January. People fly kites and enjoy chasing the opponents’ kites and cutting the connecting strings. But have you ever thought the kites can promote tourism.

“In Orissa flying of kites is an age old tradition. We have, however, failed to do it in an organised way. In Gujarat and Karnataka, foreign tourists actively participate in the kite festivals,” said Pradyumna Das, a kite flyer.

Though some kite-flying competitions are being organised on the shores of the Kathajodi and the Mahanadi rivers in Cuttack, it has failed to turn heads due to lack of publicity. “Many in the State are also unaware of the competitions. There is a need for support and sponsorships from the government to make it a grand affair,” he said.

Heritage researcher Prasanta Kumar Padhi, however, maintained that people in countries like France, the UK, Italy, Vietnam, New Zealand and Ukraine have a passion for kite flying. “Started about 20 years back, the international kite festival in Ahmedabad drew participants from 37 countries and eight states of the country this year. This shows the enthusiasm people have for kite flying,” he said.

“In fact, the kite festival has added to Gujarat's popularity in the international tourism scenario. This year Karnataka too organised its maiden kite festival at Belgaum to promote tourism. The two-day festival was attended by hundreds of foreign tourists,” he added.

The kite flyers here said one could feel the pulse of the youngsters and their passion when they chase a kite during such duels. “A festival would encourage youngsters to take it up in a professional way,” said Jiban Behera, a resident.

Padhi suggested that the State Government should learn from its counterparts.

“The Government claims to have been focusing on tourism sector. But the inflow of foreign tourists is not encouraging. The Tourism Department should organise similar kite festivals on the beaches of Puri, Chandrabhaga and Chandipur,” he added.