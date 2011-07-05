PARLAKHERMUNDI: A woman Maoist surrendered before Gajapati SP Sarthak Sadangi here on Monday. Identified as Aarati Patra alias Reeta of Gotha village under Adaba police limits she was working in Ghumshar division of Maoists as deputy commander.

Sadangi said Aarati joined the organisation in 2007 following a family dispute and worked under Suriyam in Gajapati followed by Nikhil in Rayagada and for the last two years she was working with Azad. Trained in arms at three different places, Aarati was involved in Kerubadi firing, Gopinathpur firing, Dangasorda liquor bhati burning, Paniganda Beat House blast and Ghumsar encounter after Nayagarh attack.

Aarati reasoned that she was physically and mentally tortured by the party members especially Chhattisgarh cadres and forced to take beef and denounce Hindu religion. She also claimed that she was not allowed to meet family members which forced her to join the mainstream.