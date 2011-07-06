BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, has introduced the latest ceramic-on-metal (COM) implant in hip replacement surgeries, marking a quantum jump in surgical interventions for joint failures.

The first surgery in the State using the technique was performed on 55-year-old patient Sujata, who had severe pain on her left hip for more than six months. Examinations revealed low immunity levels, thereby posing a risk of infections if conventional implant was used. “We then decided to use the COM that is now being acknowledged as the safest with no risk of infection. The patient has recovered perfectly and attained normal motion and mobility,” joint replacement surgeon Dr Smarajit Patnaik told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

The COM is the most advanced technology for younger and high demanding patients. Earlier, with conventional surgeries patients could only perform activities like walking and stair climbing. The COM with its greater design flexibility would reduce the wear and tear. “Just two weeks after undergoing the replacement surgery, I am back doing all my household activities,” Sujata said.

The implants can last up to 25-30 years while conventional ones are considerably lower. The failure rate in the new implant is one in 50,000 cases while in conventional versions it is one in 1,000. “Due to increased ball size, it is ideal for the Asian population. Patients can be discharged within four to five days of the surgery as soon as they gain mobility,” Dr Patnaik said.

Total hip replacement is the most effective treatment method to overcome joint failure caused by osteoarthritis, that is becoming one of the major diseases afflicting the people, chief operating officer Dr (Lt gen.) NK Parmar said.