SAMBALPUR: The Maoistinfested Meghpal area under Jujumura police limits lacks basic amenities including education, drinking water and health facilities.

The Meghpal Primary Health Centre (PHC), serving people of 20 villages, is still being run by a pharmacist and two attendants for the last three years. This, even as the Government policy strictly states that one MBBS doctor, one Ayush doctor, one pharmacist, one staff nurse, two nursing sisters, two attendants and a sweeper should be appointed under a PHC.

A retired schoolteacher Manoranjan Nayak said the hospital continues to run from the village community centre and is yet to be shifted to the half completed building, inaugurated in 2006.

However, Chief District Medical Officer Bhakta Prasad Guru said he was aware of the situation and steps were being initiated to fill up the vacant posts. He said a pharmacist had been deputed to cater to the immediate needs of the villagers.