PARADIP: Work resumed at the Polang village under Gadakujang panchayat a week after the villagers of Nuagaon held four IDCO officials and a Posco officer hostage.

Nearly 1,200 trees were felled and construction works carried out with the cooperation of villagers.

Earlier, the village forest committee protested the chopping of trees because the administration attempted to cut the trees without the consent of villagers and non-fulfillment of their six demands. Last month too work was stopped for 10 days by the United Action Committee (UAC) over their demands. It could be resumed after the district administration assured to solve their demands by conducting a Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee meeting within a week of Bahuda Yatra at Puri as the RDC was engaged in the car festival there.

As of now no steps have been taken to conduct the RPDAC, alleged UAC secretary Nirbhay Samantray.

The trench work for the boundary wall and sand filling work for the Posco rehabilitation colony at Polang also resumed on Friday, said Ersama BDO Murlidhar Swain.