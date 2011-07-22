Faculty Crisis in Govt Autonomous College

Home States Odisha

ANGUL: Largescale vacancies in lecturer posts have hit Angul Autonomous Government College here. The worst hit are the students of PlusIII and PG courses.

Though the vacancies existed in the previous academic sessions, the situation deteriorated this year after seven lecturers of the college retired with no replacements. &quot;There are 19 lecturers for PlusIII and PG courses against the sanctioned strength of 55. Thus about twothirds of the posts are vacant. The situation in PlusII is better as there are 15 lecturers as against the required 23,&quot; said college principal Somesh Dutt Dash.

The worst sufferers are the zoology and history departments of PlusIII where there are no teachers as against the sanctioned strength of four and three respectively. The geography department will have no lecturers after this month as the lone lecturer of the department would retire, Dash said.

Last year, to tide over the crisis, the available faculty were asked to take additional classes and some of

them were posted on contractual basis to manage the classes.

College governing body president Meena Ketan Purohit said though the college authorities had been writing to the government to post lecturers in the college, no action has been taken yet. He said the shortage of faculty has been creating resentment among the students and their guardians. &quot;The governing body has limited financial powers and we cannot engage lecturers demanding good salaries,&quot; Purohit said.

