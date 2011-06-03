BHUBANESWAR: As many as 83 teachers who did not take part in the trainers’ training programme by School and Mass Education Department will not receive their salaries.

“Samarthya,” the training programme is being held in Bhubaneswar in its first phase. The 83 teachers who remained absent belong to five districts of Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Sonepur.

The first phase, which began on May 10 and will conclude on June 10, is being held in Bhubaneswar across six centres. Over 7,600 teachers are being trained.

The subsequent phase of “Samarthya” will be held at the block levels. A whopping 1,72,982 primary and upper primary teachers will receive training under the programme.

The Department has targeted to complete the training programme by March 31, 2012.

Schools which come under the jurisdiction of SC and ST Development Department are also being covered under the programme.

The training programme has been designed in such a manner that at one go, 50 teachers will receive training at the block level but at no point, the exercise will affect the academic activities in the schools.