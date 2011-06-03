Paddy Procurement Moves at Snail’s Pace

BHAWANIPATNA: Slow procurement of rabi paddy has the farmers of Kalahandi district worried.

The rabi paddy was grown over 59,882 hectares, majority of which is Indravati irrigated area. Though procurement has started in 31 mandis, only 16,000 tonne of paddy has been purchased so far from farmers by the Civil Supplies Corporation through primary agricultural societies. The

estimated production of paddy this time is over 1.20 lakh tonnes.

With the Met officials forecasting monsoon by second week of this month, farmers are apprehensive that their paddy stocks might be damaged.

The mandis here have no sheds with covered roof and storage facilities.

Recently, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari reviewed the paddy procurement and visited some mandis in the district. He went around the mandis at Dasigaon, Banijara, Chilguda, Mandal, Mahichala and the RMC yard at Junagarh. During interaction with the farmers at the mandis, they alleged that there was involvement of middlemen in the procurement process and there was no grievance cell where they can air their problems. They also alleged that there was lack of infrastructure and storage facilities in all the mandis.

The Minister asked the district administration to hasten the procurement so that all the paddy stock is sold out before the monsoon sets in. The Minister also ordered stringent action against agents involved in misappropriation. He said that the department was contemplating to open mandis in each gram panchayat.