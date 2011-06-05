Cong Seeks White Paper

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Saturday demanded a White Paper on the implementation of MGNREGS in Orissa.

Addressing a media conference here, OPCC working president Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra said the State Government should provide unemployment allowance to those families who have failed to get jobs under the scheme or have not got 100 days engagement as assured under the scheme.

Listing the irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGS in Orissa, Mohapatra said use of machines in place of members of BPL families, false muster rolls and fictitious beneficiaries have become norms in the execution of the scheme in many parts of the State.

He claimed that the success rate of the scheme in Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri is under two per cent only whereas its success rate in Kandhamal, Balangir and Kendrapara is three per cent. The success rate in Ganjam district, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik which topped in the implementation of the scheme in Orissa during the 2010-11 financial year, is 24 per cent, he said.

Mohapatra said though the Act makes it mandatory for the state governments to provide unemployment allowance to those who did not get employment within 15 days of applying, no step has been taken in this regard. He said 1,12,595 persons in Orissa, who had applied for work under the scheme, did not get either job or unemployment allowance.

Former minister Ganeswar Behera criticised the State Government for trying to, what he termed, suppress the irregularities in the six districts where the CBI has started investigation.

He said though the Nabarangpur collector had reported against some BDOs for irregularities in the implementation of the scheme, no action was taken against them.

President of the Puri Zilla Parishad Shankarshan Parida threatened that Congress will move court if corrective action is not taken soon.

