ANGUL: A tent erected by local Patanjali Yoga Samiti here was set afire by miscreants on Monday night leaving the local people fuming. Taking advantage of the darkness, some miscreants used petrol to burn the tent in front of the tehsil office.

Even after the tent was burnt down, fasting by the followers of Baba Ramdev continued on Tuesday. An FIR has been lodged with Angul police and Angul SP Satyabrat Bhoi visited the spot on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany joined the sataygrahis and condemned the incident.

Berhampur: Protesting action against Baba Ramdev and his followers at Delhi the Bajrang Dal on Tuesday took out a rally in the city and submitted a memorandum demanding public apology from Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In a protest meeting held near RDC (SD) office here, the leaders blamed the Prime Minister for the incident. The attack on the innocent public is not pardonable, they said.