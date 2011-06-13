CUTTACK: The Cuttack district administration is set to intensify raids on establishments and persons engaging child labourers even as the International Labour Organisation (ILO)-implemented Convergence Child Project has gone underway across eight blocks and the city. A special squad has been formed with labour enforcement officers and administration staff, who in association with local police, would scour through the regions and sectors notorious for child labour encouragement and crack down on violators. They would also act as quick response units to deal with child labour complaints. The squad would identify and rescue the child labourers and hand them over to appropriate authorities for rehabilitation.

At least five or six raids would be conducted every week. “We are committed to achieving the goal of eradicating child labour in hazardous sectors by 2016”, Collector KK Mohanty said as the World Day Against Child Labour was observed on Sunday.

According to estimates, there are over 14,509 identified child labourers in the district of which 3,203 are engaged in the hazardous sectors like beedi making, weaving, garages, hotels and dhabas and cracker making. As many as 6,280 children were engaged in non-hazardous sectors while about 5,026 were neither in school nor in work and classified as potential child labour. In 2010-11, 99 raids were conducted to identify and rescue children. About 38 cases have been registered by the Labour Department.

The regions with most concentrations of child labour in hazardous sectors are beedi-making and weaving hubs of Tigiria, Baramba and Narsinghpur, Tangi Choudwar, Mahanga, Athgarh and the fire-cracker belt of Salepur block. Cuttack Municipal Corporation area is included in the high incidence list.

“We are going to establish five Block- Level Resource Centres in the above areas with the objective of generating awareness and developing sensititivity to the problem among the local communities,” district labour officer PK Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, the administration has managed to enrol as many as 651 of the total around 2,153 children in the (5-14) engaged in hazardous sectors in schools under the Child Labour Convergence Project. The remaining children would be enrolled by the end of this month as the schools will reopen after the summer vacation. Ten children of 5-6 years have been enrolled in anganwadis while the rest have been accommodated in the NCLP, SSA and SC/ST Welfare schools.

Cuttack and Kalahandi are the two districts of the State along with two each in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Funded by the US Department of Labour, the project undertaken under the ILO and the Union law Ministry envisages establishment of long-term prevention strategies by way of not only educating and training the children but also provisioning avenues for enhancing family livelihood.

“The children are not only provided with education and food but would undergo skills training. Their progress in school as well as community are being tracked under the programme so as to be able to deduce behavioural changes of patterns in and after the interventions,” Mohapatra said.