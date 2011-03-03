BHUBANESWAR: IT is one area where extremely backward Nabarangpur district has stolen a march on advanced districts in coastal belt. District’s successful diversification to cash crop - maize - is an eye-opener for farmers in uplands across the State.

Buoyed by the success, the Agriculture Department has taken up cultivation of hybrid maize in a big way in the entire State. This season, maize is grown in over 2.4 lakh hectare in the State, said G.Tripathy, Assistant Director, Institute on Management of Agricultural Extension (IMAGE), an autonomous body working under the department. He, however, added that the cultivation of hybrid maize has been taken up on around 85,000-90,000 hectare only with Nabarangpur alone accounting for over 55,000 hectare. The hybrid maize variety is sown entirely in Nabarangpur district. Tripathy said the production of maize this year would be around seven to eight lakh metric tonnes in the State.

The maize success story is attributed to near doubling of income per acre and the associated lower risks vis-a-vis paddy cultivation. In paddy cultivation, a farmer gets a net profit of around ` 10,000 per acre. But the net profit per acre in maize is over ` 18,000 with only half of the input cost being utilised.

The central scheme of Integrated System of Oilseeds, Pulses, Oil Palm and Maize (ISOPOM) has been the key programme in popularising maize crop as an alternative to paddy. The scheme provides financial support for taking up integrated pest management to optimise production.

In order to provide high-quality seeds, the State has opted for public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The PPP agreement has been inked with three reputed seed producers and the utility of the partnership lies in provisioning of extension services to the farmers by the private seed producers, said Tripathy.

The ` 300-crore provision in the Union Budget to boost the production of nutri-cereals would boost maize cultivation in states like Orissa, observed agriculturists.