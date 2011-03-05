CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court today directed the State Government to file its response to a PIL on the large-scale irregularities in the supply of dal to schools under the mid-day meal (MDM) programme.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice V Gopalagowda and Justice BN Mohapatra has also directed the secretary, Women and Child Development Department, to file an affidavit by next week indicating what steps have been taken to supply good quality dal to the schools under the MDM programme. The Bench had earlier directed the Government to file its response as well as the status report of the Vigilance investigation specifically on the procurement of dal which was being supplied to the schools.

The counsel of the petitioner Dillip Mohapatra today appealed to the court to seize all the sub-standard dal and ensure provision of safe drinking water to 9,543 anganwadi centres in the State. The Bench has posted the next date of hearing to March 8.

The petitioner had filed the PIL alleging large-scale irregularities in the supply of dal to the schools which put the lives of lakhs of schoolchildren at risk. He stated that inferior quality, rotten and insect-infested dal, which was unfit for human consumption, were being supplied for MDM.

There was an unholy nexus among officials of the different Government departments like the Women and Child Development, the Food and Consumer Welfare and the School and Mass Education and the Orissa Civil Supplies Corporation, the petition said.

There were around 42,104 primary schools, 11,510 upper primary schools and 34,492 anganwadi centres covered under the MDM programme and everywhere the situation was the same, he alleged.