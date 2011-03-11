BHUBANESWAR: The 2011 Census head count in the city slums is all set to throw up some bizarre trends. Enumerators engaged in the Census duty in the slum areas have reported a sharp fall in the sex ratio in most of the slums in the city. In one such basti, the sex ratio stands roughly at around 70:40, said an enumerator.

The head count has also estimated the main working population in the slums at over 65 per cent. Their main occupation has been recorded as construction workers or domestic helps. The data also throws a poor light on the accessibility of slum-dwellers to the basic sanitation and safe drinking water facilities.

The data collected also reveal that the tube well sunk by the local administration does not suffice the requirement of the growing population there. Moreover, in the indices of the housing facility, the status has been recorded as very poor. Sources say that within a decade, the dwelling space is seen shrinking in the city.

However, a perceptible change has been noticed in the indicator of accessibility to the school education in the slums. Enumerators said that the dropout rate is not high in comparison to the last census. Many in the slums now have started studying in private schools.

Given the poor living index, the slum-dwellers have been primarily worried about their BPL cards.