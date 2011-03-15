JAIPUR:A double murder in broad daylight rocked Sukinda today. A widow and her father were allegedly killed over a property dispute today. The incident took place in Banagaon Natasahi village under Sukinda police limits of Jajpur district in the noon.

The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Mahanta and her father Dukhabandhu Mahanta.

The accused Ganeswar Mahanta (33), nephew of Kanchan Mahanta, stabbed the two to death with a sharp weapon following a dispute over ancestral property, informed Inspector-in-Charge of Sukinda police station B.N.Bhoi.

The murders are the outcome of a property dispute between the Ganeswar and Kanchan families, said the IIC. Ganeswar is absconding ever since and efforts are on to nab him, said the IIC.