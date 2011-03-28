SAMBALPUR: AS many as 52 farmers from Bhadara district in Vidarbha area, Maharashtra, under the banner of Gramin Yuva Pragati Mandal are on an exposure trip to the district for lessons on System of Rice Intensification (SRI) paddy cultivation method.

The farmers were today taken to Khulia village in Tabla gram panchayat of Maneswar block.

The village has about 62 farmers, including women, who have adopted SRI cultivation method. During interaction, the villagers explained about use of less water, seeds, labour besides ways to tackle pest attacks.

The System of Rice Intensification (SRI) is a well-established paddy cultivation method that consumes only as much water compared to the normal practice, requires only two kgs/acre of seed and involved early transplantation of single seedlings (8-10 days old) with spacing of 25x25 cm.

It requires less chemical fertilisers and yield is double than that in the normal practice.

The foodgrain produced is better for health as the application of chemical inputs is reduced.