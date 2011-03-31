SAMBALPUR: The modern temple of Orissa -- Hirakud Dam -- will live its life of 100 years, said diver Sadhan Ray analysing different points of the structure.

Stating that those who spend time underwater are only in a position to give a clear picture about the health of Hirakud dam, Ray allayed fears of heavy siltation. Ray has been engaged in fixing the cracks, joining fractures and cervices at the hydro power plant of multi-purpose Hirakud Dam here. Maintaining that the depth of Hirakud Dam at the gates continues to be 180 feet, he said had there been siltation, it would have reduced.

Ray who has been supervising the entire work with his team of five men, including divers, explains the mechanism -- the dam’s design has been such that every time flood water is released, the silt is washed out.

On a second stint with the dam, he has been sealing cracks which have developed over the years at places where concrete has layers. Denying that it has anything to do with water or collapsing structure, he said “such cracks and its maintenance and repair are routine.”

The work has been taken up by IDCO and offloaded to Amarnath Mishra and Company which is getting the work done through Abee Divecorp Private Limited, Kolkata, of which Ray is an employee. The entire work is being monitored with underwater camera fitted to a television on land. A radio is the mode of communication between officials on land and those working underwater.

And, while the entire repair work is in progress, IDCO Joint Manager Sanjib Panda is glued to the television transmitting images of work at the bottom. Informing that work on Power Generation units 3, 4 and 5 have been completed out of the seven units, he said work on unit 6 is underway. The work on this unit began on April 10 last year and had to be suspended due to inflow of muddy water into the dam. However, it was resumed on February 10 again and will be completed in a couple of days.