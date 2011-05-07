BHUBANESWAR: Though elephants are getting increasingly electrocuted in the State, thanks to leaning poles and shagging supply lines, the Energy Department seems to have given up. Reason: Funds shortage. The Forest Department, on its part, has offered financial help to its counterpart.

At the Elephant Management Plan review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, the Energy Department expressed its helplessness in maintaining the aging poles and the shagging lines which have been killing the jumbos in dozens.

"The distance between electricity poles is bigger than what is prescribed because the department does not have enough funds to come up with more poles. This leads to pressure on the utility poles and shagging of the supply lines," said an official of the Energy Department.

Since inadequate funds have had the department's hands tied, the Forest Department has committed ` 20 crore for maintenance work. However, the funds would be utilised for strengthening poles, maintaining the supply lines only in elephantrich areas where their vulnerability is high.

For record sake, the number of elephants electrocuted in the State has caught up with the number of poached in last five years.

While the meeting approved the ` 20 crore support by Forest Department, the Energy Department was told that negligence on part of its employees causing death of elephants must be viewed seriously.

Similarly, the meeting also ratified that Crime Branch will probe the incident in which a poacher was forcibly takes away by his armed associates who attacked the range office in Athagarh on April 8.

The Corridor Development Plan, estimated at ` 50 crore, was also discussed in the meeting. The State Government will take up development of 14 corridors and eight fragmented ones covering about 840 sq km over the next few years.

Plans to train Forest staff on investigation and prosecution were also chalked out. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau will help build the capacity of the Forest staff.

Chief Secretary BK Patnaik, Development Commissioner RN Senapati, officials of Finance and Energy departments and PCCF (Wildlife) PN Padhi were present.