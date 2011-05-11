CUTTACK: In a bid to push manpower generation in cancer care, the State Government has mooted plans for offering courses in Oncology specialisation as well as allied streams. The Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) is being proposed to be converted into a teaching institution as it undergoes upgradation to an advanced tertiary care cancer hospital in the State.

The State Health Department has begun exploring the possibilities of introduction of courses in both medical and paramedical streams at the Regional Cancer Centre. It could be in the form of Superspecialisation MCh courses in Oncology in different disciplines or diploma courses. Besides, specialised cancer nursing, other paramedical training courses are being examined. The recent Executive Committee meeting of the AHRCC chaired by Health Secretary Anu Garg deliberated on the issue of transforming it into a teaching institution.

According to sources, cancer care in the State is increasingly being stifled by an acute dearth of specialist doctors and specially trained nurses and paramedics. Of the around 25 RCCs in the country, several have already gone ahead with academic programmes. The Regional Cancer centre in Thiruvananthapuram has announced launch of MCh in Surgical Oncology from 2011-12 academic session.

The AHRCC has been conducting academic programmes in Oncology, particularly in the field of radiotherapy, surgical oncology, pathology, gynaecology and anaesthesia, as an extension of SCB Medical College and Hospital. It is also offering a course in Pain and Palliative care in cancer and other terminal diseases. By introducing superspeciality post-PG courses, cancer care would get a boost, sources said.

“We are examining the feasibility and the ability of the institution in terms of faculty and infrastructure before chalking out concrete plans,” Director, Medical Education and Training, Prof PK Das said.

The AHRCC is the sole Government-run Cancer hospital in the State catering to over 5.50 crore people, including about 1.50 crore from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The hospital had additional beds, ICU and a new building recently. It is in the process of acquiring two advanced Linear Accelerators (LINACs) and is also set to have a new high-rise Jubilee Block to accommodate different Departments as well as integrate new facilities.