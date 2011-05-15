BHUBANESWAR: The State government has directed all district collectors to send proposals nominating eligible institutions and individuals for the National Award for Child Welfare-2011.

The award, instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 1979, is given to three individuals and five institutions for making significant contribution to the field of child welfare.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and a citation for each institution while individuals will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

The selection of the institutions, working in the field of child welfare, should be made solely on the basis of their performance and the number of children served.

It is not necessary that the institutions are entirely government funded.

If the nominated institutions or organisations are receiving grants from the State or Central government, they will provide details of the grant received during the last three years and review of their works by any government officials.

Selection of individuals for nomination will be on the basis of their performance. However, paid officers of any institutions will not be eligible for selection.

As the nominations from the State government will be forwarded to the Ministry latest by July 31, the district collectors are directed to submit their proposals by June 30.

The award will be announced on November 14, the Children’s Day. However, the date and time of the award ceremony will be announced as per the convenience of the President.