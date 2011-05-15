BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to construct a bridge over the Bramhani river at the downstream of Rengali dam project in Angul district.

The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik at the Secretariat here on Friday.

The project will be taken up at the next meeting of the high power committee for clearance.

Government chief whip Rabi Narayan Pani, who attended the meeting, said, if possible, the project will be included in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)-assisted schemes.

Issues relating to six villages of Kaniha block, affected by Samal irrigation project and execution of Samakhol irrigation project for socio-economic development of the people, were also discussed in the meeting, he said.

It was decided that adequate provision will be made for a massive plantation leaving a sizeable area from the Brahmani river side in Gaham, Seepur, Kusumpal, Talapada, Nalam and Durgapur to prevent soil erosion.

Other issues like rehabilitation and payment of compensation were also discussed and it was decided to dispose of the matter as early as possible within the framework of the rehabilitation and the resettlement (R&R) policy.

As regards Samakoi irrigation project, it was decided that the project would be taken up as early as possible.

The affected persons will be provided due compensation as per the policy. Besides, irrigation facilities from this project will be provided to the Telkoi portion of Keonjhar district through check dam and lift irrigation project.