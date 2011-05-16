BHUBANESWAR: Dark portents were ignored and finally, it happened - murder over a parking lot in the City.

Thanks to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its regulatory mechanism, unauthorised parking lots have mushroomed in the City. The one in front of Big Bazaar is a glaring example.

Had the unauthorised vehicle stand been dismantled by the civic authorities, things would not have come this far.

Notwithstanding the fact that the number of vehicles has increased by leaps and bounds triggering a parking crisis in the City, the BMC has not found a solution till date.

It has not yet delivered on its promise to identify parking lots, for auto-rickshaws as well as private vehicles in the City, deepening the crisis.

Earlier this year, a joint team comprising BMC officials, police and GA Department representatives was to meet and embark on an inspection to earmark parking lots but it did not happen.

The authorised parking lots are only a handful vis-a-vis the demand and there is no uniform parking fee code. Different parking stands charge different sets of fees while fixation of parking time is overlooked. It is all anarchy.

“In Cuttack, the municipal corporation has a better mechanism in place. At all the CMC-regulated vehicle stands, parking fees for different kinds of vehicles are displayed on a board. BMC has not been able to follow it yet,” said a police officer.

While the BMC has done precious little to identify new parking lots, it has allowed unauthorised stands to flourish and add to the existing mess.

“Most of the unauthorised vehicle stands are run under the very nose of the corporation since they have political considerations. People close to the elected representatives often run the show,” said sources.

With BMC not controlling such stands, musclemen call the shots which often leads to disputes over lease price and proceeds from tickets.

“Earlier, there were clashes over parking lots, now murder is taking place,” said a police officer.

The role of police in regulating such illegal parking zones too has come under scanner. The Commissionerate Police, which is armed with authority to act against illegal parking under the Urban Policing Act, has remained blissfully aloof to such a menace.

“If they can penalise commuters for wrong parking and disorder on roads, why cannot the cops book such unauthorised vehicle stands which are so conspicuous and every local police station is aware of their existence and business,” a BMC official said.

Besides, the unauthorised parking lots are often manned by bullies who charge whatever they like from the vehicle owners and tend to misbehave with people. Besides, safety of the vehicles is never assured at such stands.

Sunday’s murder is a wake-up call for the BMC. It is time BMC took immediate steps to identify the stands and took effective action against the unauthorised ones.

Besides, it should set norms and come clean on the auction of parking lots, persons who have been granted licence and codification of the parking fee structure apart from creating awareness among people.