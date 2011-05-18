BHUBANESWAR: Five Maoist-affected districts are set to lose Rs 24-crore Central assistance for establishing five ITIs and 10 skill development centres (SDCs) for lack of commitment by the State.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has sanctioned one ITI and two SDCs for each of the five districts - Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Deogarh and Sambalpur - this fiscal.

While the total project cost has been estimated at Rs 31.63 crore (` 5.32 crore for each ITI and `50 lakh for each SDC), it will be shared between the Centre and State on 75:25 basis. The Centre will release its share of ` 23.72 crore only after the State makes a budgetary provision for the balance fixed cost of ` 7.90 crore.

The Centre has also proposed to share 75 per cent of the recurring expenditure of the ITIs and the SDCs and bear the total expenses of the skill development programmes.

However, the State could not make the provision in the current annual budget. Sources in the Industries Department said the proposal came from the Centre after the annual plan was finalised.

The Centre-sponsored scheme is valid for the current financial year. The State may not lose the Central assistance if it gives a firm commitment to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to make a provision in the supplementary budget.

Curiously, the Industries Department has submitted a proposal to the Government to divert the unspent Central assistance of ` 11 crore meant for upgradation of the ITIs into centres of excellence. The Centre had given ` 17.28-crore aid for the purpose.

The department has further proposed to relocate the ITI and SDCs sanctioned for Gajapati district to Nabarangpur, another Maoist-affected district, as two ITIs are already set up at Humma and Mohana in Gajapati with aid from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

While the department has sought permission from the Government for diversion of fund from one scheme to another, sources said this may land the Government in trouble.