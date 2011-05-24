Accident Victim, Driver Die as Ambulance Overtur

CUTTACK: An ambulance driver rushing victims of a road accident to the hospital was killed in tragic circumstances along with one of the latter when the vehicle overturned near Pira Bazaar under Sadar police limits in the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, two motorcycles had collided near Pahala. The Highway Ambulance was rushed to the spot to rescue the victims and bring them to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

As the vehicle was speeding on the Highway, driver Manas Kumar Jagdev lost control near Pira Bazaar. The ambulance jumped the lane divider and overturned.

The vehicle being in high speed took huge impact leaving Manas dead on the spot. One of the two accident victims, who were being shifted to the hospital in the ambulance, Shankar Praharaj of Bhagalpur also died.

Pharmacist Pramod Kumar Rout, who was in the ambulance has been critically injured while the other victim is also said to be in similar condition.

Rout has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the SCBMCH.