KORAPUT: In the wake of two back-to-back abductions in Odisha, a complete ban has been imposed on the entry of foreign nationals and tourists into the Maoist-hit Koraput district.

The district administration's ban follows abduction of two Italian tourists and an MLA by the Maoists in the state.

District collector Sachin Jadhav has communicated this through a letter sent to all tour operators, official sources said today.

The letter said, "The administration will reassess the security situation and take a call on the issue of regulating movement of foreign nationals and tourists in the district either way. Till that time no permission will be issued to foreign nationals and tourists to visit any part of the district.

Last week, the Rayagada district administration had imposed similar restrictions on the entry of all foreign tourists into the tribal-dominated district.