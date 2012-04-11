BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has initiated measures to make integrated anti-human trafficking units (IAHTUS) more focused to combat trafficking, kidnapping, forcible marriage, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of women and children.

Presiding over the State-level coordination committee meeting here recently, Chief Secretary BK Patnaik advised the Home Department to engage police officers exclusively for this and make them in charge of these Units.

Presently IAHTUS are functioning at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Balasore. The Home Department has proposed to open six more units at other vulnerable places of the State.

The meeting was informed that Mahila and Sisu desks are also functioning in 537 police stations. It was decided to provide special training to the personnel engaged in these tasks through State Judicial Academy. An officer of the rank of sub-inspector of police will be kept in charge of IAHTU who will be assisted by other police personnel.

Services of NGO workers and social activists will be utilised in counselling and rehabilitation of victims.

The Chief Secretary further directed to conduct a special field based study in districts having high incidence of human trafficking to track the source, the routes and destination places of illegal trafficking of girls and women. The study will be undertaken through independent agencies working in remedial actions.

The meeting also decided to develop an integrated system of tracking migration of rural labourers at Gram Panchayat level. For the purpose, a household wise data base of girls and women moving out from their native villages in any form or for any work will be developed. Data will be collected by anganwadi workers, ASHA karmis, GRS through a standardised household format.

The committee resolved to develop a specific action plan for skill development, employment, income generation and social support to the victims so as to enable them to overcome the trauma as well as social stigma and lead a normal life in the mainstream.

The Chief Secretary also advised to strengthen monitoring and counselling centres and keep track of the middlemen and the nexuses carrying out illegal trafficking. The committee has also resolved to integrate Swadhara and short stay homes under one scheme of Swadhara Griha. This will come into effect from 2012-13.

At present 46 Swadharas and 34 short stay homes are functioning in the State. A dedicated toll free helpline number and response system have been put in place for assistance to any vulnerable or victim women. The toll free numbers are 011-24679201 (Ext-4003) and 011-23792002. Fax-011-23010839.

The office of the Resident Commissioner, Odisha, New Delhi has been made the Reference Point for prevention of illegal trafficking. The email address of the Resident Commissioner is rc.odisha@gmail.com and rescm-or@nic.in.