BARIPADA: Tiring Police arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with a double murder case. The two, Bhado Soren (23) and Chaitan Hembram (25) of Patambadha village, have been produced in court.

On April 8, the police had recovered bodies of two persons near a pond in Ramgarh village under Jharadi outpost, bordering Jharkhand. The deceased were Dinesh Murmu (45) and Taklu Yogi (42) of Dabanki village of Jharkhand.

Mayurbhanj SP Soorya Thankpan said the accused had confessed to the crime.