Schoolkids take a walk, revisit history

BHUBANESWAR: Schoolchildren revisited history by walking down the lanes of heritages in Old Town in the Capital on Wednesday. The Heritage Walk was organised by Tourism and Culture Department

Published: 19th April 2012 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

School Students participating in the Heritage Walk in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. EPS

BHUBANESWAR: Schoolchildren revisited history by walking down the lanes of heritages in Old Town in the Capital on Wednesday. The Heritage Walk was organised by Tourism and Culture Department to mark the World Heritage Day.

&nbsp;Despite the high levels of humidity, students from English and Odia medium schools gathered at the Rajarani temple in the Old Town at 6.30 am. However, the walk started an hour late due to delay in arrival of a dignitary.

&nbsp;Standing in queues and displaying banners to save the glorious heritage of the city, the students started the trip from the temple. The officials of both the departments acted as guides, narrating the history of the temples and the special features of the monuments.

&nbsp;“Children in the city do not know much about these ancient monuments. Hence, we conduct heritage walks every year to observe the Heritage Day in which we&nbsp; involve schoolchildren, the future caretakers of the State’s heritage,” said Sushil Das, Director, Culture.

&nbsp;From Rajarani, the walkers went towards the Mukteswar, Parasurameswar, Swarnajaleswar, Kotitirtheswar, Anantavasudeva, Chitrakarini and Vaital temples. The walk converged at the Ekamra Vana. The students keenly observed the intricate artworks in various temples. For many of them, it was an enlightening experience.

&nbsp;“This is the first time I am participating in a heritage walk. I am amazed at the beautiful stone carvings in each of the temples, but sadly none of them finds a mention in our books,” said Priyanka Singh, a student.

