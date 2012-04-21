Home States Odisha

Patnaik shocked at Odisha student's murder

Patnaik shocked at Odisha student's murder

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday expressed shock over the murder i n the US of a 24-year-old student from Odisha.

&quot;I am deeply shocked by the brutal and savage killing of the young man studying in Boston. This is absolutely barbaric and horrible,&quot; Patnaik said.

K. Seshadri Rao, who hailed from Odisha, was a student at the Graduate School of Management of the Boston University. He was found shot dead near an apartment on Allston Street, around a kilometre from the university campus in Brighton, on Thursday.

&quot;He was a brilliant student. Somebody may have killed him out of jealously as he was good at studies,&quot; said his grieving father Sudhakar Rao, a manager in Utkal Gramya Bank in Jeypore in Koraput district, about 380 km from here.

Rao said he had spoken to his son a few hours before he was killed. &quot;He did not have any enmity or differences with anyone,&quot; said Rao.

The grieving father added that he came to know about his son's murder Friday through e-mails from the Indian consulate in New York and university authorities. &quot;It is a big shock for the family,&quot; he said.

According to investigators, Seshadri was shot in the head and leg by unidentified assailants.

