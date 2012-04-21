Patnaik shocked at Odisha student's murder

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday expressed shock over the murder i n the US of a 24-year-old student from Odisha.

"I am deeply shocked by the brutal and savage killing of the young man studying in Boston. This is absolutely barbaric and horrible," Patnaik said.

K. Seshadri Rao, who hailed from Odisha, was a student at the Graduate School of Management of the Boston University. He was found shot dead near an apartment on Allston Street, around a kilometre from the university campus in Brighton, on Thursday.

"He was a brilliant student. Somebody may have killed him out of jealously as he was good at studies," said his grieving father Sudhakar Rao, a manager in Utkal Gramya Bank in Jeypore in Koraput district, about 380 km from here.

Rao said he had spoken to his son a few hours before he was killed. "He did not have any enmity or differences with anyone," said Rao.

The grieving father added that he came to know about his son's murder Friday through e-mails from the Indian consulate in New York and university authorities. "It is a big shock for the family," he said.

According to investigators, Seshadri was shot in the head and leg by unidentified assailants.