JEYPORE: Even as the State is awaiting release of Laxmipur MLA Jhina Hikaka, speculations are rife that he might have to resign from Assembly for his release. All eyes are now on the April 25 ‘praja court’ where Hikaka’s fate would be decided.

Intelligence inputs stated that Hikaka is safe in the Maoists’ camp, but pressure is mounting on him to resign as MLA. And this is being done reportedly to facilitate election of Chasi Mulia Adivasi Sangha president Nachika Linga to the Assembly. Though the agenda of the praja court on April 25 is yet to be made public, sources said various development works and role of Hikaka in the development of the area in the last three years would be discussed.