BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar was shut down for a couple of hours after being hit by a thunder Squall which caused damage to public utilities, brought traffic to a halt and left at least half a dozen people injured on Saturday.

In Cargil slums, the strong wind blew away at least a dozen thatched roofs and left two children injured. At least two cars were crushed under uprooted trees and billboard towers when the nor’wester hit the City at about 1 pm.

Rains, accompanied by gusty wind, brought normal life to a halt. The strong wind uprooted trees, snapping electricity supply and blocking traffic, at many places.

Along Lewis Road, a car was crushed under the broken branch of a tree. In a similar incident, another car was severely damaged near Punama Gate flyover, where a billboard tower was brought down by the gale.

Earlier, the India Meteorological department had predicted thunderstorm accompanied by hail and gusty surface wind reaching 50 km to 60 km per hour in Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Bhubaneswar received over 4 cm rain during the two-hour period.

The Met office predicted similar weather during the next 24 hours. Gusty wind reaching a speed of 60 km to 70 km per hour too are expected.