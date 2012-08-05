A Maoist, Habil Cherua (32) and his accomplice Birendra Cherua were arrested on Saturday by Jharkhand security forces during a combing operation.

They were nabbed from between Manoharpur and Chhotanagra areas of Saranda forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, about 55 km from Rourkela. West Singhbhum SP Pankaj Kamboj told this paper that Habil was actively involved with the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit since 2008 and wanted in at least 15 cases of heinous crimes, including murder and explosions. He is the area commander for Kolhan area in Jharkhand

He said verification of Habil’s involvement in violence in adjacent areas of Bisra police limits in Odisha’s Sundargarh district was underway.

Investigators claimed Habil was allegedly involved in unlawful detention of the Tata-Nagpur passenger train at Jharkhand’s Posoita station on May 14 night when a group of Maoists hung a one-kg can bomb in front of the engine and pasted posters on the train. He was also allegedly involved in targeting a passenger train and a goods train with explosions in 2010.

Birendra’s involvement with the banned CPI(Maoist) outfit is being investigated.