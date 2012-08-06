Home States Odisha

Indravati water released, Hati in spate

The Hati is in spate with release of excessive water from Indravati project in Kalahandi district.

 By Sunday noon, two feet high flood water was flowing over the bridge over the river Hati near Junagarh on NH-201, disrupting road communication.

 District Control Room sources said through five gates of Mangalpur barrage of Indravati project, 464 cubic metres water per second was released into the Hati and it reached Kalampur and Junagarh by noon.

Officials apprehend that the flood situation in Hati and Tel may worsen if water is continuously discharged from Indravati project.   Meanwhile, heavy downpour has paralysed life in Thuamul Rampur, Jaipatna and Koksara areas.

 In Thuamul Rampur, 424-mm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Vehicular communication has been hit to interior pockets of the block which is the main catchment of the Indravati and the Nagavalli rivers.

 Similarly, 135-mm rainfall in Jaipatna, 135 mm in Koksara and 50 mm has been recorded in Bhawanipatna since Saturday.

