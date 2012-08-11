Villagers stall roadwork in Ersama

Express News Service By

Villagers of Gateswerpur under Goda panchayat of Ersama block have stalled construction of a concrete road alleging large-scale irregularities and violation of the Gram Panchayat Act and MGNREGS.

It is alleged that ignoring the Palli Sabha recommendation, Ersama BDO awarded the road construction work worth Rs 2 lakh to one Prafulla Swain.

The Palli Sabha had formed a co-ordination committee comprising seven members, led by Gram Sathi Sanjaya Kumar Swain, for execution of different projects for the year 2011-2012.

Along with the final project list, it had recommended Sanjaya and another member, Babaji Rout, for execution of different projects under MGNREGS.

In his letter, dated March 30, the BDO mentioned that Prafulla’s application has been accepted on the recommendation of Palli Sabha, which villagers claimed to be false and fabricated.

Later, irate villagers staged a demonstration demanding cancellation of the work order, but the block officials denied having awarded work order to Prafulla without the recommendation of Palli Sabha. The villagers then filed for information at Goda panchayat under the RTI Act.

The information-cum-executive officer informed that while VLL Prafulla Swain had been awarded the work, his name was not recommended by the Palli Sabha. Prafulla, on the other hand, claimed that being a member of the coordination committee, he had approached the BDO for the work order.

Meanwhile, villagers, led by Pravakar Swain, Babaji Rout and Tapan Swain have sought the intervention of the Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department, District Collector, local MLA and Vigilance officials to check the alleged violation of the Act as it often results in sub-standard work. They also stalled the work which Prafulla had allegedly carried out without their knowledge.

Denying irregularities in the selection of the executants, Ersama BDO Kanhu Charan Dhir clarified that the department had selected the name as per the list of 2009-10.